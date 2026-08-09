Drake’s Kick Stream Turns Into A Wild Variety Show With Viral Givaways, Rap Disses & 20 v 1 Dating Show Shenanigans

Drake‘s stream on Kick this weekend gave fans a little bit of everything. Money giveaways, flirting, subliminal rap shots, and one very unexpected “wife” announcement—just to name a few. The roughly three-hour broadcast marked the ninth anniversary of Stake, the crypto gambling company that’s sponsored Drake’s livestreams for many years, and it wasted no time turning into one of the more chaotic moments of his ongoing streaming era.

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According to Rolling Stone, Stake had already hyped the event with an Instagram post promising over $1 million in cash and prizes, including a $50,000 grand prize for one lucky viewer. But once the cameras started rolling, the actual gambling portion quickly took a backseat to something closer to an unscripted variety show, complete with celebrity cameos, comedy bits, and a whole lot of internet chatter.

Joined by NELK co-founder Kyle Forgeard, Drake leaned into an SNL-style spin on the 20-v-1 dating show format, cycling through conversations with a rotating cast of women before ultimately picking one to “wife,” one to hook up with, and one to name his best friend. Influencer Jordyn Lucas landed in the best-friend slot, walking away with $25,000 and a Birkin bag.

Adult film star Lena the Plug received $25,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip, reportedly to New Zealand, briefly removing her wedding ring after hugging Drake during the segment. But it was goth streamer Pinkchyu who got the biggest reaction of the night, landing the “wife” title after a lighthearted moment where Drake had her bark on command. The pick echoed comments Drake made last year on Bobbi Althoff’s podcast, where he said his destiny was ending up with a “goth baddie.”

Drake’s Stream Addresses Rap Beef Rumors

However, Drake’s stream wasn’t all giveaways and flirting. He used part of the broadcast to reflect on recently dropping three projects at once, and he didn’t hold back a warning for anyone thinking about testing him lyrically. “These guys are dropping albums, like hello and goodbye, and careful with that reply ’cause the pen isn’t dry,” he said.

He also stirred up beef speculation when he floated the idea of holding Stake’s 10th-anniversary stream on a yacht next year, then immediately backtracked, claiming he hates boats. Given the rumored fallout between Drake and Lil Yachty, commentator Akademiks, who was livestreaming the broadcast in real time, wondered aloud whether the comment was a subliminal jab. Drake denied it was intentional.

In another moment that’s already been heavily clipped online, Drake joked that the “Roc Nation subpoenas” were “about to be cleared,” seemingly referencing recent speculation tying Roc Nation to the federal class action involving Drake and Stake. The comment came just over a week after a Virginia judge ordered the plaintiffs’ claims against Stake into private arbitration, pausing the case, including the claims naming Drake.

Drake’s stream fits into a pattern he’s been building for a while now, mixing music, internet culture, and massive giveaways in a way that keeps him constantly part of the conversation online. It’s a strategy he’s been vocal about before, once rapping that his “youngins” were richer than most rappers because “they all stream.” He’s continued to lean into that world, even delivering a prerecorded address earlier this year at Kai Cenat’s Streamer University, where he left attendees care packages full of cologne, Nocta gear, and Pokémon cards.

Drake’s Kick Stream Turns Into A Wild Variety Show With Viral Givaways, Rap Disses & 20 v 1 Dating Show Shenanigans was originally published on bossip.com