Amazon Is Dropping A New Melania Trump Docuseries, Social Media Is Disgusted

Alex Livesey – Danehouse / Melania Trump

No one asked, but there is a new Melania Trump docuseries from Amazon on the way, and spoiler alert: no one wants it.

Amazon continues to torture us, first with the god-awful theatrically released $75 million documentary Melania, which was a massive flop, and now this new docuseries is on the way that promises to give the idiots who watch it a look at “a part of the first lady that hasn’t been seen yet,” and it’s already being panned.

Per Raw Story:

Jezebel’s Claire Guinan mocked the news that senior adviser Marc Beckman announced a follow-up series with a “completely different look” and “full new experience for viewers.”

Guinan sarcastically remarked Melania was “ready to dust off her sex pest film crew” for more content.

She speculated the series will showcase Melania’s hat collection, her cryptocurrency venture, or “lunatic musings on replacing teachers with AI humanoid robots.”

“This docuseries could finally prove my theory that Melania is less a person and more a performance artist. A persona, if you will. But if I were betting my Melania coin, I would wager it’s just going to be more regime-sponsored slop,” she wrote.

“Never thought I would be wishing for one less woman in film, but here we are.”

Welp.

Guinan is not the only one slamming the docuseries.

You can see more reactions below.