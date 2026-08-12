Source: Hancock County 911

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person was injured when a semi-truck rolled over on I-70 Westbound in Hancock County on Tuesday.

Hancock County 911 confirmed the rollover crash happened near mile marker 109, a few miles east of Greenfield. The incident caused a traffic jam early Tuesday afternoon.

The extent of the injuries to the person involved in the accident is unknown.

1 Injured in Rollover Semi Crash on I-70 in Hancock County was originally published on wibc.com