The most watched court cases of the decade so far

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The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was certainly one of the most-watched court cases of the decade to date. The trials of Derek Chauvin and Gwyneth Paltrow were no less interesting. All of them attracted massive audiences and served as live spectacles, prompting discussions about fame and justice.

The trial of Depp and Heard showed the scale of that interest. It garnered 83.9 million hours of views from streaming services and had 3.5 million viewers during the verdict, as the statistics from Streams Charts suggest. The court itself became a media spectacle.

Depp and Heard Led Celebrity Court Cases

Johnny Depp filed a civil lawsuit against Amber Heard claiming that an op-ed on domestic violence that she had published in 2018 hurt his reputation. Ms. Heard never mentioned Depp directly in her text. He filed a counterclaim claiming defamation from her former attorney.

This court case took place in 2022 in Fairfax County, Virginia. Viewers saw testimonies of both actors in court. Later, short videos appeared on social media as people watched the testimonies for entertainment.

In general, the jury found most claims of Depp true and compensated him with money. Heard also managed to win one part of her counterclaim. It demonstrated that a civil lawsuit can include damage done by both parties, although some spectators hoped for a simple fight.

The Trial of Derek Chauvin Became a Historical Event

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin underwent a criminal case over his role in the murder of George Floyd. In fact, the incident had already been widely known in the USA and around the world after the video footage had appeared online. The court case was needed to establish whether the policeman’s actions actually killed Floyd.

Over 23.2 million people watched the verdict on 11 TV channels, according to CBS News. The jury delivered its verdict finding Chauvin guilty of all three charges. This case attracted public attention due to the controversial evidence and conviction related to policing and race issues.

Gwyneth Paltrow Turned a Ski Dispute Into Television

In 2023, Gwyneth Paltrow became the subject of a court trial related to a 2016 ski accident in Utah. Terry Sanderson, a retired optometrist, claimed that Paltrow ran into him on the slope and injured him permanently. In response, Gwyneth Paltrow stated that Sanderson bumped into her and filed a one-dollar counterclaim.

It is similar to a car crash case because the jurors decide who is to blame. Testimonies of witnesses, medical evidence, and digital reconstructions helped to define the dispute.

This raw data can mislead the jury if explained too fast. A legal illustration and animation studio can turn complex events into visuals that are easier for a jury to follow.

The jury decided that Sanderson was completely responsible for the accident and awarded Paltrow one dollar. The court case became the subject of widespread online attention worldwide, with numerous jokes, as reported by AP News.

Why These Court Cases Were Popular

These court cases attracted many spectators for different reasons. One case concerned the celebrities, another questioned the police power. The last case turned a private accident into a matter of public discussion.

Now, the greatest court cases take place in two venues: in the courtroom itself and on social media.

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