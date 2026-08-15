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What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

As historic flooding continues to hit communities across Indiana, thousands of residents are now dealing with water in their homes for the first time.

Published on August 15, 2026
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A flooded park with benches and a tree partially submerged in the rising water.

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

As historic flooding continues to hit communities across Indiana, thousands of residents are now dealing with water in their homes for the first time. Here’s what officials recommend if it happens to you.

RELATED | Governor Braun Requests FEMA Disaster Declaration After Storms

Indiana Floodwater Information Portal

Safety comes first

Do not enter a flooded home until authorities confirm it’s safe. Floodwater can hide downed power lines, structural damage or contaminated water carrying sewage, gasoline and other chemicals. If you see standing water near electrical outlets, appliances or your breaker box, do not touch them, and shut off power at the main breaker only if you can do so without stepping in water. If you smell gas, leave immediately and call your utility company.

Treat all floodwater as contaminated

Officials in Indiana have warned that recent floodwaters have swept up sewage and toxic chemicals capable of releasing harmful gases, which can cause nausea, headaches and breathing trouble. Wear rubber boots and gloves during cleanup, and keep children and pets away from affected areas.

Document everything before you clean

Take photos and video of all damage, including water lines on walls and damaged belongings, before moving or discarding anything. This is critical for insurance claims and any FEMA disaster assistance you may qualify for.

Start drying out fast

Mold can begin growing within 24 to 48 hours. Remove standing water, pull out soaked carpet and padding, and run fans or dehumidifiers once it’s safe to restore power. Drywall and insulation that stayed wet for more than a day or two typically need to be cut out and replaced.

Get help

Contact your insurance company as soon as possible, and check with your county emergency management office about local disaster relief resources. If you were displaced, Indiana’s Homeland Security Agency and local shelters can help connect you with immediate assistance.

Stay tuned to local officials for the latest evacuation orders and road closures as conditions continue to evolve.

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home was originally published on wibc.com

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