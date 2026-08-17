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Master P Is Hitting The Road With No Limit Tour

Published on August 17, 2026
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Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Master P Brings Real Talk and Real Business to The Morning Hustle

Master P stopped by The Morning Hustle and dropped gems on everything from mental health to millionaire moves. The hip-hop mogul kept it a hundred, giving the next generation a blueprint they can actually use.


Master P announced the historic joint tour with Cash Money, teaming up with Birdman to show the culture how to build together. More than just a show, the tour puts mental health awareness front and center, proving unity and healing can share the same stage.

P got serious about the wealth gap, pointing out how some communities build credit early while too many of us start life with bills already in our names. His message? Learn the game and pass it down. The father of the year shared how he raises his kids to put God first and earn everything. His son Mercy Miller had to grind for his success, and P famously refused to buy his children cars until they hit college.

Staying independent with his No Limit Records empire, P broke down his 85/15 distribution deal and why he gave artists short three-year contracts instead of trapping them for life. He explained pivoting into snacks, cereal, and shoes because “product don’t talk back.”

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Master P Is Hitting The Road With No Limit Tour was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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