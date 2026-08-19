Listen Live
Close
News

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A billboard advertisement for a "Music Challenge" contest on Hot 100.9 radio, featuring a large dollar bill and two men in suits.
Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
2026 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3
Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Young Thug has been making an effort to give back to the community, but this time, his advice to a group of students may have missed the mark.

While speaking to students in Macon, Georgia, Thugger offered some interesting career advice, telling them no matter what path the choose, becoming famous is the most important thing.

“Whatever your job is, if your famous, your almost as important as the richest person in the world. We humans so fame is like the money for us. So fame is really the most important.”

It may not be the most conventional advice, but Thug is entitled to his opinion. 

The YSL founder has been turning his life around since his release from prison, making appearances at community events and performing free shows. He has also used his platform to give back and share lessons with the younger generation.

Outside of his community efforts, Spider has also been in his CEO bag, attempting to recruit some heavy hitters to YSL. He recently reached out to Kodak Black and Quavo online, encouraging both artists to join his label.

Neither artist has confirmed whether they accepted Thug’s offer.

However, Kodak responded back with a list of demands, including a $100 million deal and a feature form Mariah The Scientist.

At least Yak knows his worth, now we’ll see if Thug is willing to meet the asking price.

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
9 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Sophie Cunningham Got Her Own Special Rules Amid WNBA Subreddit Ban

Comments
News  |  Weso

Young Thug Tells Youth To Chase Fame Over Riches

Comments
16 Items
Celebrity News  |  Glyniss Wiggins

Solange, Viola Davis & More Pay Tribute to Hayden Panettiere

Comments
8 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Hayden Panettiere’s Most Iconic Roles

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Served Murder Warrant In 2025 Indy Killing

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Man Gets 65 Years in Christmas Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Comments
News  |  Keenan Higgins

Two Penn State Fraternities Busted In Cocaine Trafficking Ring

Comments
14 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

‘A Different World’ Original Cast: Where Are They Now?

Comments
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

The Curves Tote Bag Won Summer, Thanks To Black Women

Comments
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Keenan Higgins

Did ‘Girlfriends’ Deserve To Be A Bigger Show?

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close