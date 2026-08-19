Listen Live
Close
News

Justice Served In Murder Of Philly Rapper D4M Skiano

Philadelphia Rapper, D4M Skiano’s Killers Sentenced Six Years After His Murder

Six years after the untimely murder of Philadelphia rapper D4M Skiano, justice has finally been served.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A billboard advertisement for a "Music Challenge" contest on Hot 100.9 radio, featuring a large dollar bill and two men in suits.
Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
A person wearing a black cap and shirt, sitting on the ground next to a vehicle in a wooded area.
Source: @d4mskiano / Instagram

Six years after the untimely murder of Philadelphia rapper D4M Skiano, justice has finally been served.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Bahij Dini and Donovan K. Williams have been convicted in connection with the murder of the 18-year-old rapper.

Dini was sentenced to 13-and-a-half to 42 years in prison, while Williams received a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

According to Krasner, it took authorities 15 months to apprehend one of the men, while the second suspect was captured three years later. Authorities are still searching for a third and potentially fourth person believed to be connected to the shooting.

The deadly incident occurred in 2020, when a group of individual allegedly pulled up outside a home where Ski was inside and opened fire. The shooting ultimately struck and killed the young Philly rapper.

The same group connected to Skiano’s murder is also being investigated in connection with another shooting that occurred earlier that day invovling Frankfod High School football player Angelo Walker, who was also targeted.

Two hours later, Skiano was killed.

Last year, D4M Sloan, a member of Skiano’s group, spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the difficulty of moving forward after losing his close friend. He explained that while the tragedy made him want to talk away from music, he ultimately decided to keep the D4M movement alive in honor of his later brother.

“At first it was like, f*ck music for three months. But then I was like ‘dam if we stop, everything was for nothing.’ Motherf*ckers would be looking like, ‘What the f*ck was all that for?’

For Skiano’s loved ones and the D4M family, the convictions mark a long-awaited step toward accountability for the young rapper’s death.

Philadelphia Rapper, D4M Skiano’s Killers Sentenced Six Years After His Murder was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
10 Items
Politics  |  D.L. Chandler

Sen. Darline Graham Stumbles In South Carolina Senate Debate

Comments
News  |  Weso

Philadelphia Rapper, D4M Skiano’s Killers Sentenced Six Years After His Murder

Comments
13 Items
Music  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Waffle House Explains Why It Fired Rockstar Riley Over Viral Videos

Comments
23 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Pretty Girls Love Boxing! A Gallery Of Certified Knockouts Who Served Fight Night Fineness At Star-Studded Shields Vs. Scott Fight

Comments
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Riley Burruss Says ‘Next Gen NYC’ Backlash Went From Shade To Scary, Spiraled Into Racist Messages & Death Threats–‘That’s Not Cool’

Comments
Trending

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Who Is Jezelle “GG” Banks? The Hooper With A Bright Future

Comments
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

F**k Them Kids Season 2 Loading: HBO Confirms Return of ‘It: Welcome To Derry’

Comments
12 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Bengals’ Ceyair Wright Leaves Training Camp For Acting Gig, Social Media Guesses His Big Role

Comments
Celebrity  |  Tiff The Writer

The Champ Is Here: Claressa Shields Made History In Atlanta With Sixth-Round TKO While Hulu’s ‘They Fight’ Celebrated Boxing, Mentorship & Second Chances [Exclusive]

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Keke Palmer Teases A New ‘Relationship’ That’s ‘Refreshingly Loyal’ As Chatter Around Her Love Life Continues To Heat Up

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close