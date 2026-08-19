Listen Live
Close
News

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Lil Durk upcoming trial is adding another piece to the evidence vault.

Published on August 19, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A billboard advertisement for a "Music Challenge" contest on Hot 100.9 radio, featuring a large dollar bill and two men in suits.
Help in the Heartland. Central Indiana flood relief. When the waters rise, Hoosiers rise higher. Supporting American Red Cross disaster relief.
Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot
Source: Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot / Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Lil Durk upcoming trial is adding another piece to the evidence vault.

Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has ruled that prosecutors can present a clip from a 6ix9ine interview with DJ Akademiks, where the controversial rapper discussed Durk’s relationship with his late friend, King Von.

During the interview, 6ix9ine questioned why Durk has not “slid for Von.”

“What is Durk doing [to avenge Von’s death]? He’s not doing sh*t!”

The clip comes from after a time when 6ix9ine and Durk were on friendly terms. However, their relationship changed after 6ix9ine faced federal charged and cooperated with authorities. Durk, along with much of the Hip-Hop world, subsequently distanced themselves from the Bushwick tattletale.

Since then, 6ix9ine has repeatedly taken shots at Durk, often using the Chicago rapper as a target for his trolling.

Now, prosecutors are looking to use the Akademiks interview as part of their case against Durk. His attorneys argued Durk had never seen the clip, making it irrelevant to the case.

Despit the defense’s objection, the judge has allowed the footage to be presented as evidence.

Lil Durk’s trial is scheduled to begin August 20, with the rapper facing serious federal charges stemming from the alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo.

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
10 Items
Politics  |  D.L. Chandler

Sen. Darline Graham Stumbles In South Carolina Senate Debate

Comments
News  |  Weso

Philadelphia Rapper, D4M Skiano’s Killers Sentenced Six Years After His Murder

Comments
13 Items
Music  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Waffle House Explains Why It Fired Rockstar Riley Over Viral Videos

Comments
23 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Pretty Girls Love Boxing! A Gallery Of Certified Knockouts Who Served Fight Night Fineness At Star-Studded Shields Vs. Scott Fight

Comments
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Riley Burruss Says ‘Next Gen NYC’ Backlash Went From Shade To Scary, Spiraled Into Racist Messages & Death Threats–‘That’s Not Cool’

Comments
Trending

Trending

Sports  |  Davonta Herring

Who Is Jezelle “GG” Banks? The Hooper With A Bright Future

Comments
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

F**k Them Kids Season 2 Loading: HBO Confirms Return of ‘It: Welcome To Derry’

Comments
12 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Bengals’ Ceyair Wright Leaves Training Camp For Acting Gig, Social Media Guesses His Big Role

Comments
Celebrity  |  Tiff The Writer

The Champ Is Here: Claressa Shields Made History In Atlanta With Sixth-Round TKO While Hulu’s ‘They Fight’ Celebrated Boxing, Mentorship & Second Chances [Exclusive]

Comments
Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Keke Palmer Teases A New ‘Relationship’ That’s ‘Refreshingly Loyal’ As Chatter Around Her Love Life Continues To Heat Up

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close