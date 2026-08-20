Source: Radio One / Radio One The Morning Hustle Drops Gems at Hot 100.9’s First Creator Summit The Morning Hustle brought more than laughs to Indianapolis. They brought game. During their visit to Indy, Lore’l, Kyle Santillian and Alton Walker joined Hot 100.9’s B-Swift for the first Hot 100.9 Creator Summit, bringing local creators together for an honest conversation about radio, content creation, going viral, building a brand and turning creativity into a career. The conversation was also featured as a special episode of B-Swift’s Guy’s Guide, powered by Eskenazi Health, giving audiences a chance to hear some of the same gems shared inside the room. From breaking into the entertainment industry to understanding the business behind a personal brand, here are some of the biggest moments from the Creator Summit.

The Morning Hustle crew opened up about their individual journeys into radio and how none of their careers followed exactly the same path. Kyle Santillian reflected on turning an internship into a 15-year run at his first radio station by learning as much as possible while he was in the building. Lore’l shared how helping others, producing and building relationships eventually helped create opportunities of her own. Alton Walker spoke about his journey through mass communications, stand-up comedy and eventually becoming part of a nationally syndicated morning show. One message connected all three stories: take the opportunity in front of you seriously.

Being a Radio Personality Isn’t Enough Anymore One of the biggest conversations of the summit centered around how much radio has changed. The days of simply walking into a studio, turning on a microphone and going home are largely gone. Today’s radio personalities are also expected to understand social media, video, editing, interviews and digital content. The Morning Hustle crew encouraged creators to think the same way. Your social media presence can become your portfolio, resume and business card before you ever walk into an interview. What you create independently can show a potential employer or brand what you are capable of doing before they ever give you an opportunity.

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These Prom Dates Showed Up And Showed Out At Streamer Prom Lore’l spoke candidly about remaining herself despite criticism online and pressure to change how she speaks or presents herself. The conversation became an important reminder for creators that audiences can recognize when something feels forced. Platforms will change. Algorithms will change. Trends will change. Your ability to build an audience around a recognizable voice and personality can last much longer.

Going Viral Isn’t Always What It Looks Like L’Oreal also gave creators a different perspective on something nearly everyone online wants: going viral. She broke down how she recognizes moments during interviews that could generate conversation, while also explaining that creators cannot control how the internet receives their content once it is published. A clip can generate millions of views while also bringing criticism, misinformation and unwanted attention. Her advice highlighted another side of content creation that is often left out of conversations about views and followers: creators have to be mentally prepared for the attention they are asking for.

Want Better Interviews? Do Your Research There is also a strategy behind creating the moments people want to share. The Morning Hustle crew discussed the importance of researching guests before an interview instead of relying on the same surface-level questions they have probably answered dozens of times. Doing the homework allows creators to find different angles, ask stronger follow-up questions and create conversations audiences cannot get everywhere else. And when there is a difficult question that needs to be asked? Build the conversation first.

Your Brand Has to Make Sense Getting views is one thing. Turning those views into a sustainable business is another. During the summit, B-Swift and The Morning Hustle talked about understanding your personal brand before approaching companies for partnerships. Creators should know what they represent, what their audience expects from them and whether a potential partnership actually makes sense for their platform. The conversation also introduced attendees to the importance of having a pitch deck ready when opportunities come. Brands may want to know who you are, what you create, who you reach and what you can offer. Being prepared can make the difference between having an audience and actually building a business around that audience.

Relationships Have to Be Watered One of the biggest gems of the entire conversation came down to relationships. Getting into the room is only the beginning. Kyle reflected on meeting J. Cole early in the rapper’s career and having his phone number but never maintaining the relationship. It became an example of why networking cannot end after exchanging contact information. Lore’l compared relationships to plants: you have to water them. That means checking in, supporting other people, following up and finding genuine ways to stay connected instead of only reaching out when you need something.