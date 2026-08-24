Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site

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According to reports, a cache of files that were believed to be missing from FBI files related to Jeffrey Epstein were found on a well-known file-sharing website. Those files are reported to contain allegations that President Donald Trump sexually abused a victim aged 13 to 15 years old.



The situation dates back to February, when the Department of Justice was accused of withholding a number of files related to the disgraced financier. That packet consisted of 37 pages of handwritten notes by FBI agents from 2019 who interviewed a South Carolina woman known as “Jane Doe 4,”, who accused Trump and Epstein of sexually abusing her from when she was 13.



The FBI interviewed her on four separate occasions, and found the majority of her story to be credible. The allegations against Trump, however, weren’t verified, and he isn’t under investigation by the agency on those matters. Trump has denied committing any acts of sexual abuse.



Those 37 pages were being sought by investigators including former MSNOW host and attorney Katie Phang. But writer Amy Gabrielle was found to have discovered those files last week in an unlikely spot – the Scribd website where people can upload documents for public availability and storage. Gabrielle shared her find on her Substack newsletter.



Her discovery was followed up by the work of another independent journalist, data researcher Rye Howard-Stone, who found that the files were uploaded by Kaelan Deese, a writer for the conservative Washington Examiner. It was also learned that two outlets – Breitbart News and The Guardian – gained access to those files, which the DOJ dismissed as “duplicative,” according to Attorney General Todd Blanche.

The files were in the open for months, files “which had Jane Doe 4’s real name all over them, as well as significant biographical details and the names of childhood friends and family members who she said could corroborate elements of her story – all of which she gave the FBI in confidence, and all of which the DOJ had redacted,” Howard-Stone wrote in his newsletter.



“There also remains an open question as to the authenticity of these published notes. That question could be readily answered if the FBI would just comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act and release the notes they’ve been legally required to do,” Phang said in response to questions by Howard-Stone.



Missing Epstein Files Found On Popular File-Sharing Site was originally published on hiphopwired.com