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Even Jayson Tatum’s Dad Thinks the Celtics’ New Roster Is "Sh-t"

Even Jayson Tatum’s Dad Thinks the Celtics’ Roster Is “Sh-t” Amid His Major ’27 NBA Title Prediction

After Boston shipped Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George, Justin Tatum didn’t mince words when asked about the Celtics’ championship chances.

Published on August 26, 2026
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The Boston Celtics may have a problem if even Jayson Tatum’s father isn’t buying what they’re selling.

Justin Tatum, the father of the Celtics superstar, recently offered a brutally honest assessment of Boston’s revamped roster following the blockbuster trade that sent Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for veteran star Paul George.

Appearing on the Ultimate Dads Unplugged podcast alongside LaVar Ball, Dwyane Wade Sr. and Quenton Brown Sr., Tatum was asked who he believed would win the NBA championship during the 2026-27 season.

His answer wasn’t Boston.

After taking a moment to think about it and shaking his head, Tatum suggested another Eastern Conference team might have a better chance of cutting down the nets.

“Realistically, I might say New York might run it back,” Tatum said before turning his attention to his son’s team. “Right now, roster’s sh-t.”

Well, damn.

Tatum’s comments come after a chaotic stretch for the Celtics. With Jayson Tatum limited to just 16 regular-season games last year, Brown reportedly helped carry Boston to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Tatum returned for the playoffs, but the Celtics ultimately lost a seven-game series to Philadelphia.

Then came the offseason bombshell.

Boston sent Brown, a five-time All-Star and former NBA Finals MVP, to the 76ers in exchange for George. While George remains one of the league’s most accomplished players, the move raised plenty of eyebrows. Brown is younger and was still playing at an elite level, making the decision to move him for an aging veteran difficult for some fans to understand.

The Celtics aren’t exactly devoid of talent. Derrick White remains one of the league’s top two-way guards, while Payton Pritchard has developed into a key contributor capable of taking on an even larger role.

Still, Justin Tatum clearly doesn’t believe the current group is championship material.

Oddsmakers aren’t completely writing Boston off, either. The Celtics reportedly remain among the leading contenders for the title, though teams such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and the revamped 76ers are also expected to be in the mix.

Of course, Justin Tatum’s comments could eventually provide his son with some unexpected motivation. There’s nothing quite like trying to prove the entire NBA world wrong — except maybe proving your own father wrong, too.

See social media’s reaction below.

Even Jayson Tatum’s Dad Thinks the Celtics’ Roster Is “Sh-t” Amid His Major ’27 NBA Title Prediction was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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