Duke Deuce Talks New Album, Waka Flocka & Rolling Loud

Duke Deuce's high-energy live shows, including a near heat-stroke scare at Rolling Loud, have made him a viral sensation.

Duke Deuce's twin DJs and his upcoming Waka Flocka collab highlight his strong Memphis roots and industry connections.

Duke Deuce's new album will blend his signature crunk sound with a range of styles, showcasing his versatility as an artist.

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Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

Duke Deuce pulled up to Holiday Season Live on Hot 1079 and turned a regular Tuesday into a moment. Host DJ Holiday greeted the Memphis-bred crunk revivalist warmly—drinks in hand, energy high—and the two got straight into it.

This Duke Deuce interview covered a lot of ground: viral consistency, a near heat-stroke scare at Rolling Loud, the story behind his twin DJs, fresh music, and a candid word about industry relationships. Here’s everything worth knowing.

Why is Duke Deuce known for his energy?

Consistency is the throughline of Duke Deuce’s career, and DJ Holiday made sure to call it out. “Going viral, doing your damn thing, staying consistent—that’s what it’s all about,” Holiday said.

That energy comes at a price. When asked if he’d ever nearly passed out during a set, Duke pointed to one show in particular.

“Miami, Miami, Miami. Rolling Loud,” he said. “It was cooking out. I went crazy… The bottom of my feet, my shoes was like burning, bro.”

His team poured water on him mid-performance while he could barely breathe. That’s the Duke Deuce Rolling Loud story fans keep replaying—full-throttle showmanship pushed to the edge.

How did Duke Deuce meet his twin DJs?

Duke Deuce rolled into the station with his two DJs—twins—and the origin story is pure Memphis. The pair were spinning at a jooking event in the city when they crossed paths with Duke.

“We were DJing the jooking thing in Memphis. We ran into him there,” one of the twins explained. Duke kept it honest about that era: “Around that time, I was drunk all the time. I changed my life, though.”

Two DJs feeding off one artist’s energy? As Holiday pointed out, most people can’t even pay for one.

What is Duke Deuce’s new record about?

His latest single, “I Told Yuh,” was born out of a Vegas trip. Duke Deuce went out west to party, then made a decision that shifted the weekend.

“On that Sunday, I was like, you know what? I ain’t partying. I’m finna go to the studio,” Duke said.

He linked with Yung Tash, Teddy Riley’s son, who produced the track. “The first beat he pulled up, I said, pull it up. Let’s go.” The result carries the high-octane vibe Duke Deuce fans expect.

Is the Duke Deuce and Waka Flocka collab coming out?

Yes—eventually. Holiday mentioned hearing a record on a TikTok clip featuring Waka Flocka, and Duke confirmed it’s real but still in the works.

“Eventually it’s gonna come out,” Duke said. “We working on some little situations to go ahead, get the video and all that done.”

Duke is being deliberate with the Duke Deuce Waka Flocka collab because of what it represents. As Holiday put it, “Waka’s a gem in this city for us.” The record will drop through Hitmaka.

What do we know about the new Duke Deuce album?

Duke Deuce confirmed a new album is on the way, also through Hitmaka. When Holiday pushed for crunk, lit, turned-up energy—and warned against too much singing—Duke reassured the room.

“It’s a little bit of everything on there. All my styles and stuff like that,” he said.

Expect the signature crunk sound with range. No album title was revealed, but Duke Deuce new music is clearly stacking up: a fresh single, the Waka record, and a full project.

Where do Duke Deuce and QC stand?

Duke Deuce kept it real about his relationship with Quality Control. Asked whether things were cool if he walked past Coach K or P, he didn’t hesitate.

“Oh yeah, we shaking hands,” Duke said.

On any tension with Offset, Duke took the high road. “I’m a stand-up man. I’m really not the type to hold grudges,” he said. “I forgave everybody. I forgave myself for things I’ve done.”

No paperwork issues, no lingering beef—just a grown man moving forward.

Duke Deuce Talks New Album, Waka Flocka & Rolling Loud was originally published on hotspotatl.com