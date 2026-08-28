Dolly Parton’s Cause of Death Revealed as Plans for Her Legacy Continue

Source: PHILADELPHIA, PA – JUNE 15: Singer-songwriter, actress, author, businesswoman Dolly Parton performs during Dolly Parton Pure & Simple Tour at Mann Center For Performing Arts on June 15, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

More details are emerging about Dolly Parton’s final days, including her cause of death and the extensive plans she put in place to ensure her work would continue long after she was gone.

Representatives for the country music icon have confirmed Dolly died following a brief battle with cancer. The specific type of cancer has not been publicly disclosed.

Dolly was hospitalized at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on August 21 and died surrounded by loved ones on August 25. She was 80 years old.

Dolly’s Final Weeks

While Dolly had publicly discussed health challenges over the past year, her cancer diagnosis was not previously known.

In 2025, she dealt with a kidney stone and later postponed her planned Las Vegas residency while addressing other health concerns. Earlier this year, Dolly said she had been receiving treatment after issues involving her immune and digestive systems and indicated she was responding well.

Her final public appearance reportedly came in June at the opening of a Dolly Parton-themed travel stop in Tennessee.

Then, just days before her death, Dolly was scheduled to appear at Dollywood for the opening of the park’s new NightFlight Expedition attraction.

Instead, fans received a prerecorded video.

Dolly explained that she had been experiencing dizziness and dehydration and that her doctor had advised her not to travel. Despite that, she remained characteristically upbeat and told fans she was continuing to work on several major projects.

Behind the scenes, there was apparently much more planning taking place.

Dolly Made Plans for Her Work to Continue

Dolly’s longtime manager, Danny Nozell, says she personally selected a team and helped create a roadmap designed to carry her work and vision forward for years to come.

Several projects were already well underway before her death.

The Dolly Parton SongTeller Hotel and Life of Many Colors Museum are scheduled to open in Nashville this fall.

Her autobiographical Broadway production, “DOLLY: A True Original Musical,” is expected to begin previews in December before officially opening in January 2027.

Other projects reportedly in development include future music, Dolly’s Cup of Ambition Coffee, Dolly Dolls, home décor, pet products, a biopic, documentary projects and other entertainment ventures.

Her team says Dolly was personally involved in the planning, meaning future projects bearing her name will still carry her influence.

What Happens to Dollywood?

Dollywood is also moving forward.

Following Dolly’s death, Dollywood Parks & Resorts released a statement saying it would remain open, honoring Dolly’s wish that the park continue to be a place filled with joy, music, family and togetherness.

Rather than shutting its gates following her death, Dollywood opened the following day.

In true Dolly fashion, the message was simple: “the show must go on.”

The park also encouraged anyone wishing to honor Dolly to support one of the causes closest to her heart, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Dolly Parton spent decades building a legacy much bigger than hit records. It included businesses, philanthropy, books, entertainment, Dollywood and projects she knew she might never personally see completed.

And now we know she spent some of her final days making sure that legacy would continue.

Dolly may be gone, but it appears she made very certain that her work was far from finished.

Dolly Parton’s Cause of Death Revealed as Plans for Her Legacy Continue was originally published on 93qcountry.com