Karmelo Anthony’s Family Rep BLASTS Austin Metcalf’s Father For Refusing To Apologize For Racist Remarks

Metcalf's words reflect his biases, not misunderstandings, per community spokesperson.

Metcalf's behavior in court was so disruptive that law enforcement had to intervene.

Metcalf's supporters are now harassing the spokesperson with veiled threats.

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Jeff Metcalf apparently wants the public to believe he’s simply a grieving father who somehow stumbled into a racial controversy, but a spokesperson for Karmelo Anthony’s family isn’t buying the performance.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Dominique Alexander, founder of the Dallas-based Next Generation Action Network and a spokesperson for Anthony’s family, blasted Metcalf after his recent ABC News interview, particularly his decision to once again defend the racially charged comments he made following his son Austin’s death. As far as Alexander is concerned, Metcalf’s words are revealing, not misunderstood.

“That’s his heart. That’s who he is as an individual,”

As BOSSIP previously reported, Metcalf insisted that he didn’t view the case through a lens of race. He claims that perspective changed after attending a press conference involving Anthony’s family and Alexander, where Metcalf was reportedly asked to leave. He now blames Anthony’s supporters for injecting race into a case he says was originally about nothing more than “right and wrong.” But of course that’s bulls**t when you know the types of things he’s said about Black folks. After Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of Metcalf’s son Austin, Jeff referred to him as a “watermelon felon” and made comments about Black people receiving EBT benefits.

Alexander pointed out that Mr. Metcalf had to be regularly checked during court hearings for being unruly and acting out. So much so that law enforcement had to step to him multiple times to get him to act like a civil human being. “He has gone unchecked with his antics,” Alexander said. “Even the Collin County Sheriff’s Department has said he is an unhinged person.”

Alexander also revealed that a Facebook account called “Austin Metcalf Foundation” recently sent him a private message harassing him and making veiled threats.

“Say it to my face! You’re a coward. Called you out and you slither away. When the denied ruling is issued, you going to have another press conference? I promise to attend. See you around,” the message said.

Jeff Metcalf seems intent on meting out as much vitriol as he can toward Karmelo Anthony’s family and those in the Black community who support them.

Karmelo Anthony’s Family Rep BLASTS Austin Metcalf’s Father For Refusing To Apologize For Racist Remarks was originally published on bossip.com