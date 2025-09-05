Source: Erika Goldring / Getty 15 Sexy Photos of Mariah the Scientist You Must See Mariah the Scientist has been making waves in music and style. Known for her smooth vocals and unique R&B sound, she’s also a certified stunner who knows how to turn heads. From glamorous red-carpet looks to jaw-dropping Instagram shots, Mariah always serves confidence, elegance, and just the right amount of edge. Whether she’s rocking a designer fit or keeping it laid-back, her photos prove why she’s one of the most talked-about women in R&B right now. So sit back and scroll — here are 15 sexy photos of Mariah the Scientist you must see. RELATED: Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist Spotted At The Heat-Warriors game