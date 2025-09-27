Source: Steph Chambers / Getty The WNBA is booming right now. Not only is the league hotter than ever, with ticket prices climbing past $1,000, but it’s officially become a fashion destination in its own right. WNBA tunnel outfits have transformed the sacred walkway from the locker room to the court into a full-on fashion showcase. What used to be a pre-game routine is now the equivalent of a red carpet. Thanks to savvy social media teams, what players wear on game day spreads like wildfire online, serving as inspiration for everything from streetwear to high fashion and redefining what athletic style looks like. RELATED: Sports & Style Gallery: Angel Reese Turned The WNBA Tunnel Into A Runway – Again This isn’t just about sneakers and sweats anymore. From androgynous silhouettes to hyper-femme moments, WNBA tunnel looks are setting trends, not just following them. Players are expressing themselves in bold, unapologetic ways, whether that means rocking custom designer pieces, oversized vintage blazers, tiny purses, or maximalist nail art. It’s Gen Z style with real substance: personal, playful, and powerful. Take A’ja Wilson, for example. She showed up to this year’s All-Star Game in a custom Burberry set: a tennis-inspired mini skirt paired with sky-high yellow platforms and delicate white frilly socks. The vibe? Coquette meets court queen with a splash of tennis-core. It’s a look that felt both high-fashion and authentically her—and that’s exactly why it worked. Source: Alex Slitz / Getty And she’s not the only one turning heads. Angel Reese is already becoming known for her fashion-forward tunnel appearances, blending glam and grit with ease. Meanwhile, Ellie the Elephant (yes, the New York Liberty mascot) is racking up influencer status with viral-worthy looks of her own. The tunnel isn’t just a place to walk; it’s where WNBA players show up, show out, and show the world that female athletes don’t need to tone anything down, especially not their style. So whether you’re a die-hard fan or just here for the fashion, one thing’s for sure: the WNBA tunnel is the most exciting runway in sports right now. Let’s take a look back at some of the best WNBA tunnel outfits throughout the years. 32 WNBA Tunnel Outfits That Broke The Algorithm was originally published on hellobeautiful.com