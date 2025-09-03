Source: adidas / adidas Beyoncé Best Live Performances You Must Watch When it comes to live performance, Beyoncé isn’t just an entertainer — she’s a force of nature. Every stage she touches becomes a cultural event, blending flawless vocals, groundbreaking choreography, and visionary production. From global stages like the Super Bowl Halftime Show to history-making moments like Coachella 2018 (Beychella), Beyoncé has consistently proven why she’s one of the greatest live performers of all time. These 10 performances aren’t just concerts — they’re milestones in music history. Each one shows a different side of Queen Bey: the disciplined perfectionist, the cultural storyteller, and the superstar who continues to set the standard for what a live show should be. Here are 10 Beyoncé live performances you absolutely must watch: RELATED: Beyonce And Ella Mai Pop Out In The Same Suit, And They Both Look Good AF