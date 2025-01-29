Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty The Rising Stars of Black Hollywood Under 30 – HOT100.9 Updated February 13, 2026Written by Chase Iseghohi Hollywood isn’t waiting for the next generation of Black stars to arrive. They’re already here. From Emmy winners and franchise leads to breakout film actresses earning awards buzz in their very first major roles, this class of Black actors under 30 is shaping what the next decade of film and television will look like. Some are leading billion dollar franchises. Others are quietly building award worthy résumés. And yes, Indianapolis is represented. Here are 20 Black actors under 30 defining the future right now. RELATED: Black Actors Under 40 We Should Be Paying Attention To Zendaya – 29 Euphoria, Dune franchise, Spider-Man franchise Chase Infiniti – 25 One Battle After Another, Presumed Innocent, The Testaments Jharrel Jerome – 28 When They See Us, Moonlight, I’m a Virgo Storm Reid – 22 Euphoria, Missing, A Wrinkle in Time Halle Bailey – 25 The Little Mermaid, The Color Purple, Grown-ish Caleb McLaughlin – 24 Stranger Things, Concrete Cowboy Priah Ferguson – 19 Stranger Things, The Oath Marsai Martin – 21 Black-ish, Little, Fantasy Football Michael Rainey Jr. – 25 Power, Power Book II Ghost, Barbershop The Next Cut Asante Blackk – 24 When They See Us, This Is Us, The 4400 Yara Shahidi – 26 Black-ish, Grown-ish, The Sun Is Also a Star Jacob Lattimore – 29 The Chi, The Maze Runner, House Party Chosen Jacobs – 24 It, It Chapter Two, Sneakerella Jahi Winston – 22 The Chi, We Have a Ghost Dominique Fishback – 29 Judas and the Black Messiah, Swarm, Transformers Rise of the Beasts Jabari Banks – 27 Bel-Air Coco Jones – 27 Bel-Air, Let It Shine Jonathan Daviss – 25 Outer Banks Issac Ryan Brown – 20 Raven’s Home, Black-ish Miles Brown – 21 Black-ish China Anne McClain – 27 Black Lightning, House of Payne, Descendants 2‘ Trevor Jackson – 29 Grown-ish, Superfly Amandla Stenberg – 27 The Hunger Games, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Acolyte Abraham Attah – 24 Beasts of No Nation, The Burial Marcus Scribner – 26 Black-ish, Grown-ish Lonnie Chavis – 18 This Is Us Akira Akbar – 19 Captain Marvel, Bel-Air Lovie Simone – 27 Greenleaf, Selah and the Spades, Manhunt