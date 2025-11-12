Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty If you’re getting ready for the Boy Is Mine Tour, put on your good knee-high boots and something fabulous because you are in for a ride. The tour celebrates the 1998 hit that solidified the careers of two R&B legends, Brandy and Monica. Check out our list of fits you could wear to The Boy Is Mine Tour inside. As an attendee of the Atlanta show, get ready for more than just a concert. It’s a vibe, a reunion, and a full-on nostalgic fest. For your look, you’re going to want something that honors the era but still turns heads tonight. Think Y2K meets modern luxe. Something you could rock back when you were bumping Brandy’s “Almost Doesn’t Count” or Monica’s “The First Night,” but with today’s modern edge. The first step is looking good, but it’s also about feeling your best as you support the energy of two women who defined whole soundtracks. Start with the color palette. Think rich black, Scotch plaid, metallics, satin, leather and fur. Layer textures like velvet bomber jackets or sequin accents for a luxurious look. Be sure to add bold accessories like chunky hoops, belt bags, statement sneakers or the knee-high boots our fellow Aunties love. Now, these ladies tour together for the first time. The 24-city tour kicked off Oct.16 in Cincinnati and wraps Dec.7 in Houston. With special guests like Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts boosting the stage, you know the crowd’s going to bring that same throwback magic. You have plenty of time to get your outfits in order. While you’re there to celebrate legacy and live it up, go ahead and make your outfit part of the memory. Dress for moments you will want to capture. Not just for the night, but for years when you’re scrolling old pics saying, “I was there when R&B returned.” Whether you land front row or chilling up top, dress like you’re commemorating R&B history and ready to dance like you’re in the “Sittin’ Up In My Room” video. This girl’s night out is a reason to step out. So step and get inspired by these fabulous outfits. Check out the fits that are perfect for Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” tour: RELATED: Brandy & Monica Kick Off The Boy Is Mine Tour In Designer Style Fits To Wear To Brandy & Monica’s ‘The Boy Is Mine’ Tour was originally published on hellobeautiful.com