Source: Michael Hickey / Getty Cardi B Returns to Indy: From Santa Slam Roots to the Little Miss Drama Tour Indianapolis has always been part of Cardi B's story. Long before she was headlining arenas, she stepped on stage at the 2016 Santa Slam at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, hosted by Hot 96.3 (Now Hot 100.9.) That night, Cardi shared the lineup with some of music's biggest names at the time — The Chainsmokers, G-Eazy, DRAM, Lil Yachty, and even viral stars Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall performing their hit "Juju on the Beat." While the bill was stacked with talent, it was clear that Cardi B had something different. Her performance that December 4th marked one of her first big introductions to Indy, just before her breakout single "Bodak Yellow" would take over the charts and launch her into superstardom. Fans who were there in 2016 witnessed the early spark of the artist who would go on to win Grammys, top the Billboard Hot 100, and become one of the most dynamic voices in hip-hop. Now, nearly a decade later, Cardi is coming back to the Circle City on Saturday, March 14, 2025, for her biggest Indy show yet — the Little Miss Drama Tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This return feels like a full-circle moment, bridging the intimate Coliseum energy of Santa Slam with the arena-shaking force she's become. Presale tickets are live now through Sunday, September 21 at CardiB.com. Given Indy's history of selling out for Cardi, fans will want to move fast. From a holiday festival stage to headlining Gainbridge, Cardi B's Indy journey proves just how far she's come — and how much the city has been part of her rise. Check out these throwback pictures from Santa Slam 2016 to relive Cardi B's very first Indy moment.