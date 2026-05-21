Source: Radio One \/ Radio One Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress Mental Health Month meets Indy 500 energy in this powerful episode of B. Swift’s Guys Guide, powered by Eskenazi Health and recorded at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. RELATED: B Swifts Guys Guide Mentally Prepared RELATED: BSwift’s Guys Guide Welcomes Brother Jamaal Shabazz B. Swift sits down with Tracy Pruitt of Eskenazi Health and Jimmy McMillan of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a real conversation about mental health, family, boundaries, and how to stay grounded during one of the busiest times of the year. In this episode, we talk about: • Managing stress during the fast-paced month of May • Why saying no can protect your peace • Helping young people transition into summer routines • Reducing screen time and creating healthier habits • Making space for honest conversations with your kids • Staying calm and prepared for the Indy 500 experience This episode is full of practical gems for parents, caregivers, race fans, and anyone trying to protect their mental well-being while life gets loud. From setting boundaries to finding quiet moments in the middle of chaos, this is a timely and honest discussion rooted in community, care, and real life. If this conversation spoke to you, watch until the end, like this video, drop a comment with your biggest takeaway, and subscribe for more episodes of B. Swift’s Guys Guide.