Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record Against All Other 31 NFL Teams As Colts season gets under we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record against all other 31 NFL Teams. The Colts overall record is 547-493-1 which gives them a 52.55% win percentage. The Colts have won their most games against the: • 43 – New York Jets • 35 – Tennessee Titans • 33 – Buffalo Bill • 31 – Houston Texans • 29 – New England Patriots The Colts have lost their most games against the: • 49 – New England Patriots • 46 – Miami Dolphins • 37 – Buffalo Bills • 29 – New York Jets • 21 – Tennessee Titans The Colts have played their most games against the: • 78 – New England Patriots • 74 – Miami Dolphins • 72 – New York Jets • 71 – Buffalo Bills • 56 – Tennessee Titians The Colts have played their least games against the: • 13 – new Orlean Saints • 17 – New York Giants • 17 – Dallas Cowboys • 17 – Arizona Cardinals • 17 – Atlanta Falcons Let's dive into the Colts all-time win/loss record against all other 31 NFL teams.