Comedian and host DC Young Fly’s longtime partner and the mother of his three children, Jacklyn Smith better known as Ms Jacky Oh, is dead after undergoing a “mommy makeover” procedure in Miami. She was 32 years old, TMZ confirmed.

Ms Jacky Oh’s death has sent shockwaves through social media as fans react to the former Wild N’ Out girls’ tragic and untimely death. The J Nova Collection owner and influencer recently gave birth to her third child, Prince, last year.

Prior to her surgery, she posted a photo alongside Dr. Zach, owner of PH1 Miami, who shared the now-deleted image on his Instagram page with the caption, “Getting ready for my mommy makeover with doctor Zach!! Stay tuned to my Youtube for the full reveal.”

In a 2017 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, Jacklyn opened up about being in competition with other women who get plastic surgery.

“I’m where I want to be in terms of my weight. I like giving myself a goal weight – I wanted to be back to my pre-pregnancy weight, which I definitely got to my pre-pregnancy weight,” she explains before shouting out her trainer. She continues, “Now I just want to tone up. I want to be super tight. I want abs. It just sucks because girls don’t really have to work out they just go get surgery and I’m trying to do it naturally.” She whispers, “I’m in competition with those girls.”

DC Young Fly and Jaclyn met in 2015 when he first began Wild N’ Out and have been together ever since. According to TMZ, DC was reportedly on set of Wild N’ Out filming when he received the heartbreaking news.

Limited details about Jacklyn’s death are available but the public’s collective sadness is palpable. Our prayers are with DC and their entire family. The Wild N’ Out Twitter account sent its condolences to the family.

DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner And Mother Of His Children Ms Jacky Oh Dead After Mommy Makeover Surgery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com