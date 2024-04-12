The Steward Speakers series had its annual gala and awards ceremony on Thursday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Th event brought together many Indianapolis leaders. The event featured 5 “changemakers”: • Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders • News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun • former WNBA player Tamika Catchings • Penske Entertainment’s Jimmie McMillian • President and Chief Operating Officer of Pacers Sports & Entertainment Rick Fuson Listen to the inspiring speeches from those individuals below: Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and Other Awarded In Indianapolis At Steward Speakers Series was originally published on wtlcfm.com