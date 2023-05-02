Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan “An Absolute Disaster”

If there’s one topic that will always grab the attention of Black people at whole, the ongoing debate regarding the status of monetary reparations being distributed to descendants of enslaved African Americans is sure to always be a sensitive subject.
Famed TV personality and talk show host Dr. Phil opened up that can of worms a few weeks ago on his soon-ending titular daytime series, and let’s just say his hot take was met with a rather cold response from the melanated majority.
Take a look below at the clip that reignited the reparations conversation to begin with, reposted via Hollywood Unlocked:
RELATED: White People Deserve Reparations For Fighting Civil War, GOP Candidate Says
Titled “Should We Allow Reparations to Black Americans?,” the aforementioned episode of Dr. Phil that aired on April 18 featured a handful of opinions from those both for and against the idea of a lump sum payout to make up for the inhumane abuse towards an entire race of people. Phil himself was quoted as saying, “If you take $350,000 or $840,000 and you write a check to any group of people — Black, white, poor, homeless, whatever — if you give any group of people that much money and say there you go, best of luck and you come back in six months, they’re going to be broke.” He further cemented his opinion by adding, “Whatever reparations are done, that would be an absolute disaster as opposed to guidance and help in creating generational wealth as opposed to income.”
The $350K figure came from research done by Duke University professor William Darity, a guest on the show who called in to state the facts on what the reality of reparations could possibly look like. “The first condition is that reparations should be paid to Black Americans whose ancestors were enslaved in the United States,” he stated on his findings, further adding, “this would require an expenditure of $14 trillion, which would be distributed evenly across the 40 million Black American descendants of US slavery; that would be approximately $350,000 per person.” Darity’s 2020 book, From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century, maps out the entire plan in detail.
As stated earlier, many took offense with the mere title of the episode posing the question of “should” Black Americans be “allowed” anything. Popular political commentator Van Lathan took it a step further while speaking with his Higher Learning podcast co-host Rachel Lindsay, telling her, “nobody’s asking for permission…from Dr. Phil!” More on his side of the debate below:
Watch the full episode of Dr. Phil titled “Should We Allow Reparations to Black Americans?,” and answer the question for us after seeing what many had to say on social media below:
- NEWS ROUNDUP: Golden State Warriors Make NBA History With Most Regular Season Wins…AND MORE
- Bernie Sanders Would Apologize For Slavery If Elected President
- NEWS ROUNDUP: Obama To Visit Mosque For First Time In Presidency…AND MORE
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan “An Absolute Disaster” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Facts. More folks will continue to come outta the woodwork now that they realize the reparations conversation is full steam ahead + gaining more momentum by the day. Dr. Phil can go to hell. He isn’t stopping a thing. No steps backwards 💪🏾
via @oh_HOLMES
2. Dr. Phil’s recent episode on Reparations is the beginning of mainstream media controlling the discourse surrounding the issue to ADOS’ detriment. It is being framed as a solution solely for the harm of Slavery while omitting everything afterward leading up to 1965—take heed.
via @ourobjective
3. Reparations topic on dr. Phil show was the worst ideal ever all he spoke was “whitewashed” propaganda smh
via @MelaninPlanet
4. Dr. Phil is a f*cking idiot. Cash Reparations are owed & I don’t give a f*ck what anyone “thinks” about it. The law is the law, crimes against humanity never expire, wage theft is illegal. Black Americans are owed what was taken from us. F*ck all this talk. #CutTheCheck
via @nasescobar316
5. This is GOLD! Civil rights activist @BobWoodson dropping truth bombs about “Black America” and reparations on Dr Phil. 🎯❤️🇺🇸 Sound Up! 🔊🔥🔥
via @KCPayTreeIt
6. Just watched Bob Woodson “Civil Rights Activist” on Dr. Phil babbling against #REPARATIONS…of course he’s a MacArthur Foundation recipient 🤔
via @strings518
7. Lemme just say that some of the people who sat on that stage with Dr. Phil when the conversation of reparations was being discussed displayed some ver questionable and disappointing behavior when he uttered that it would be an “Absolute Disaster”.
via @uknowpayne
8. As you listen to this #Blacktwitter think about Dr. Phil’s questioning whether #Blackpeople can handle the monies owed by reparations. This is from a white man who’s whole TV career and wealth was made possible by a #BlackWomen called #Oprah. #DrPhil = white entitlement.
via @BlackJesuscom
9. Dr. Phil: Should we allow reparations to Black Americans? Who the hell are you Dr. Phil? Black folks their true colors and biases always come to the forefront Boycott Dr. Phil’s show ASAP
via @theprophet6359
10. Fuck you “Dr Phil”. Reparations is a debt owe to freed slaves, and subsequently their descendants for the harms of slavery, the land they was supposed to distribute to them and didn’t, the structural racism after slavery. Idgaf if you think it’ll be a distaster.
via @Just_CallMeD
11. Dr. Phil said reparations for slavery would be “an absolute disaster.” This doesn’t make sense! The $90 billion reparations Jewish people received from Germany hasn’t been a disaster. If reparations haven’t been a disaster for Jews; why would reparations be a disaster for Blacks?
via @WarlockWesley
12. Dr Phil is right! None of us blacks that are alive today were slaves, so we don’t deserve reparations.
via @MikEy_Vra
13. I really don’t want to hear Dr Phil talking about reparations
via @1783Amer1can
14. It’s “Dr. Phil’s” ignorance that surprised me. He ought to respect the voice of the ONLY academic on his stage—-Dr. Darity. When it comes to whites with credentials he’s 1st to shoot the “ we have the best minds…” tagline. Fact is other got reparations. We will 2
via @kikithegemini
15. . @SandyDarity : I already knew “Dr.” Phil was an unreliable source, but his hit piece on #reparations takes him down to an even lower rung. Thank you for your work!
via @OshaDavidson