Source: Transcendental Graphics / Getty Willie Mays, often regarded as one of the greatest baseball players of all time, passed away on Tuesday. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Mays died of Heart Failure. Michael Mays, Willie's son said in a statement released by the Giants, saying ""My father has passed away peacefully and among loved ones," said Michael Mays. "I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been his life's blood." Known as the "Say Hey Kid," Mays, started his pro Baseball career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues in 1948 while in High School. In 1950, Mays signed with the New York Giants (now San Francisco Giants) and made his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut in 1951. Mays would win the Rookie of the Year Award and help his team win the National League pennant. Mays would amass 660 home runs, 3,283 hits, and 1,903 runs batted in (RBIs). His combination of speed, power, and batting skill earned him two National League Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards and 24 All-Star selections. One of the biggest moments of his career and baseball history is "The Catch," a spectacular over-the-shoulder grab Mays made during Game 1 of the 1954 World Series versus the Cleveland Indians. This remarkable play exemplified Mays' defensive prowess and remains a highlight in baseball lore. Mays was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1979. His number 24 jersey has been retired by the San Francisco Giants. In most lists, Mays ranks only behind Babe Ruth as the greatest Baseball Player of all time. Mays was 93 years old.