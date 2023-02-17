Hot 96.3 Featured Video CLOSE

HOL’ UP! Did the internet find Gucci Mane’s doppelganger? When Guwop said, “I’m ballin‘ like an athlete but got no jumper” he may have been serious. All jokes aside, NBA Referee James Williams favors the Atlanta rapper… A LOT.

NBA fan favorite ref, James Williams has done over 700 regular-season games in a span of 13 seasons. Recently has commented on being mistaken for Gucci Mane, “I’m actually shocked when somebody on the floor calls me James, everybody calls me Gucci or Guwop. I’ve really just embraced it.”

Good to hear Gucci’s twin is being a good sport about it! Rapper by day, NBA Referee by night, check out some photos and funny reactions of Gucci Mane’s clone below!

Gucci Mane’s Clone Is an NBA Referee?! [Photos] was originally published on hotspotatl.com