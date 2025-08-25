Source: bernardbodo / Getty Hip-Hop Songs to Get You in the Back-to-School Vibe School’s back in session, and whether you’re rushing through hallways, moving into a dorm, or just looking for motivation to hit the books, Hip-Hop has always had a lot to say about education, ambition, and the grind. From tracks that shout out classrooms to albums built around the college experience, here are 10 joints to get you in the back-to-school mindset. RELATED: Best School-Based Shows to Get You in the Back-to-School Spirit