(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – For the first time since April 27, 2018, the Indiana Pacers have won a home playoff game behind Tyrese Haliburton's second career triple-double. Indiana's 121-118 overtime win over the Milwaukee Bucks in overtime puts them ahead two games to one in the series.