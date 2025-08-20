Source: Perry Knotts / Getty List Of Colts Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks Since 2000 The Indianapolis Colts have had a storied history at the quarterback position, starting with the legendary Peyton Manning, who became the face of the franchise from 1998 to 2010. Manning’s consistent excellence, leadership, and ability to elevate the team made him a generational talent and a cornerstone of the Colts’ success. His tenure brought the team a Super Bowl title, multiple playoff appearances, and a reputation as one of the NFL’s elite teams. Following Manning’s departure in 2012, the Colts appeared to have struck gold again with Andrew Luck. Luck, the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, quickly proved himself as a worthy successor. His dynamic play and leadership gave the franchise hope for another era of sustained success. However, injuries plagued Luck’s career, and his shocking retirement in 2019 left the Colts scrambling to find their next franchise quarterback. RELATED | Will Andrew Luck Ever Be In The Colts Ring Of Honor? Since Luck’s departure, the Colts have cycled through a series of Week 1 starters, each bringing a mix of promise and uncertainty. From veterans looking for a career resurgence to young players trying to prove themselves, the team has yet to find “the guy” to carry the franchise forward. This revolving door at quarterback has left the Colts searching for the stability and leadership they once enjoyed with Manning and Luck. As the team continues its quest to find a long-term solution under center, Colts fans remain hopeful that the next great quarterback is just around the corner, ready to lead the franchise back to its former glory. Take a look below at a List Of Colts Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks Since 2000. RELATED | Colts General Manager Chris Ballard: “I Hear the Criticism and It’s Warranted” List Of Colts Week 1 Starting Quarterbacks Since 2000 was originally published on 1075thefan.com