Michael Jordan being in the news didn't shock us but Lizzo getting sued was not on our 2023 Bingo Card. If you're looking to get caught up on the latest celebrity news and gossip, we put together a list of shows that covered everything that went down this past week. You might've missed Jason Lee revealing the behind-the-scenes look at the world of celebrity blogs on the Small Doses podcast with Amanda Seales. Then the crew from I Hate The Homies asks why Cardi B throwing a mic at her fans isn't being covered as much as it should. This week on D.L. Hughley's morning show, they spoke about Lizzo getting sued by three of her former dancers. If you missed it, check out these shows from The Urban One Podcast Network to catch up on everything that went down. Catch Up On The Latest Celebrity News from The Urban One Podcast Network: