Source: Jamie Sabau \/ Getty Indiana Celebrates as Ryan Conwell Hears His Name Called on NBA Draft Night It was an unforgettable night for Indiana basketball as hometown standout Ryan Conwell officially realized his NBA dream. Family, friends, coaches, teammates, and supporters gathered for a private NBA Draft watch party to celebrate one of the biggest moments of Conwell’s basketball journey. As the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft unfolded, anticipation filled the room until the moment everyone had been waiting for finally arrived. When Ryan Conwell’s name was announced as the 37th overall pick, the room erupted with cheers, hugs, and celebration as years of hard work culminated in one life-changing moment. Conwell has built an impressive collegiate career, earning recognition as one of the nation’s top shooters while making stops at South Florida, Indiana State, Xavier, and Louisville. His work ethic, leadership, and ability to perform in big moments helped elevate his draft stock throughout the season. The celebration wasn’t just about basketball—it was a reflection of the countless coaches, teammates, family members, and supporters who helped Ryan reach this milestone. HOT 100.9 was on hand to capture the emotional reaction as the Conwell family celebrated together, giving fans an inside look at one of the most memorable moments of draft night. Congratulations to Ryan Conwell on becoming the latest Indiana product to reach the NBA. We can’t wait to watch what’s next as he begins the next chapter of his basketball career. Watch the unforgettable reaction from draft night below. RELATED: NBA Bans 2 People For Life After Fan Rushes Court During Finals RELATED: Top 15 NBA Prospects Leading Up To The 2026 NBA Draft RELATED: Indiana State Claims MVC Regular Season Title Outright