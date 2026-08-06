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Ludacris On Social Media Calling "Roll Out" The “Nosey” Song

Ludacris Reacts To Social Media Calling “Roll Out” The “Nosey” Song

Ludacris stopped by the Urban One Summit and caught up with Hip-Hop Wired.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Ludacris stopped by the Urban One Summit and caught up with Hip-Hop Wired.

The Atlanta legend is nowhere near finished stacking wins across Hip-Hop, film, and his various business ventures. While attending the event, Ludacris even gave Urban One program directors a preview of new music that’s on the way. Last month, he teamed up with GloRilla for their collaboration, “Real Hustla.”

Before that release, Luda dropped “Pull Over,” his first solo record of the year, even taking to the streets of downtown Atlanta to blast the song for fans.

During his conversation with Hip-Hop Wired, the rapper, also known as Chris Lova Lova, reflected on his time as a radio personality on Ryan Cameron’s Hot 97.5 morning show and shared one of the biggest lessons he learned from the learned from the voice of Atlanta.

“Be ruthless with your competitiveness. Be ruthless with whoever you go up against. At that time we were competing against all of the morning shows and he [Ryan Cameron] was just ruthless with it and his team was to. You gotta have everyone on the same page. There is no such thing as a weakest link, we all in this together, teamwork makes the dream work, all that.”

The Chicken-N-Beer MC has spent more than two decades delivering hit records, and many of them continue to take on a life of their own thanks to social media. One of the latest examples is “Roll Out,” which has become online as the “nosey” song.

“The ‘Roll Out’ thing is going on right now, they are calling it the ‘I’m being too nosey’ song or something like that. It’s crazy.”

Check out the full interview below.

Ludacris Reacts To Social Media Calling “Roll Out” The “Nosey” Song was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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