Listen Live
Close
News

Officer-Involved Shooting Reported on U.S. 31 in Carmel

18-Year-Old ‘Stable, But Critical’ After Police Shooting in Carmel

Indiana State Police is investigating a police shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Carmel, which forced all lanes of U.S. 31 to close.

Published on August 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Outdoor scene with police vehicles and personnel in a grassy area with trees.
Source: FOX 59

CARMEL, Ind. — A police shooting closed all lanes of U.S. 31 in Carmel Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said a welfare check was requested for an 18-year-old man who was driving in Carmel and Westfield. Police found the vehicle the man was in on U.S 31 north of 116th Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said the man got out and pointed a firearm at them. Two officers fired their weapons at the man, hitting him multiple times.

ISP said officers rendered aid to the 18-year-old at the scene. He was then taken to an area hospital in stable but critical condition.

No officers were hurt.

“This incident has an extreme ripple effect on a lot of people,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “These aren’t things that we forget.”

Traffic on U.S. 31 southbound was diverted to Main Street during the investigation Thursday evening. The closure lasted for over five hours.

18-Year-Old ‘Stable, But Critical’ After Police Shooting in Carmel was originally published on wibc.com

More from Hot 100.9

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Three Charged with Witness Threats In Nolan Wells Case

Comments
Trending

Trending

Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Drake’s Kick Stream Turns Into A Wild Variety Show With Viral Givaways, Rap Disses & 20 v 1 Dating Show Shenanigans

Comments
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Neighbor Vs. Neighbor Vs. Dinosaurs?? ‘The End Of Oak Street’ Cast Takes Sides In Petty Neighbor Beefs, Teases Upcoming Sci-Fi Dino-Thriller

Comments
Trending
2 Items

Trending

Celebrity  |  lexdirects

Usher Or Uhhh… Sure? Usher Denies Body Double Deception Onstage After 'Confessions' Clone Conspiracies Go Viral

Comments
19 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

DiJonai Carrington Claims "White Privilege" After Ejection For Hard Foul On Sophie Cunningham, Social Media Reacts

Comments
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

Latto Clay Co Crashes Out After Charleston White Calls Her A 'Side B***h Who Got Pregnant' By 21 Savage: 'Loud & Wrong, B***h Boy!'

Comments
Reality TV  |  imannmilner

Divorce Drama Chronicles: Porsha Williams Scores Mansion Amid Continued Split From Simon Guobadia, Sassy Zaddy Responds

Comments
Celebrity  |  Kerbi Lynn

‘Lying Is Crazy!’ Christopher Griffith's Lawsuit Against Stefon Diggs Takes Another Turn With New Defamation Claim

Comments
17 Items
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

Enes Kanter Declares For The WNBA & Gets Ripped For Ragebaiting

Comments
Sports  |  Team CASSIUS

The Fumble: Sophie Cunningham Drags Caitlin Clark Into Trans Athletes Debate, KD Goes At Klay Thompson

Comments

Hot 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close