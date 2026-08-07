Officer-Involved Shooting Reported on U.S. 31 in Carmel

Source: FOX 59

CARMEL, Ind. — A police shooting closed all lanes of U.S. 31 in Carmel Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said a welfare check was requested for an 18-year-old man who was driving in Carmel and Westfield. Police found the vehicle the man was in on U.S 31 north of 116th Street.

When officers approached the vehicle, they said the man got out and pointed a firearm at them. Two officers fired their weapons at the man, hitting him multiple times.

ISP said officers rendered aid to the 18-year-old at the scene. He was then taken to an area hospital in stable but critical condition.

No officers were hurt.

“This incident has an extreme ripple effect on a lot of people,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. “These aren’t things that we forget.”

Traffic on U.S. 31 southbound was diverted to Main Street during the investigation Thursday evening. The closure lasted for over five hours.

18-Year-Old ‘Stable, But Critical’ After Police Shooting in Carmel was originally published on wibc.com