Nino Brown On Stage?! A ‘New Jack City’ Play Is Coming To A City Near You

Hood classics are slowly making their way to play stages, and fans are indifferent.

Following the success of ‘Set It Off Live On Stage’, the creator, JeCaryous Johnson is bringing CMB and New Jack City live on stage. The play will follow the cult following film’s story of the rise and fall of Nino Brown and the drug game. Familiar faces like Flex Alexander, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach of Naughty By Nature are featured as leads in the play. Allen Payne, who starred in the original as Gee Money, will also be a part of the cast.

Due to the film’s content, social media has many different opinions varying from excitement to confusion. If you’re interested in seeing Nino Brown on stage, there are 35 show dates scheduled in major cities like New York, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Detroit, and more.

New Jack City was originally released in 1991 with Wesley Snipes, Ice-T, and Chris Rock which told the story of drugs, gangs, and life in New York City during the crack era. Since its release, it has been deemed a cult classic that fans love.

Check out the responses to the adaption of the movie into a stage play below. Get your tickets here.

