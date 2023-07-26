Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Today, 35 years ago Eric B. & Rakim released their second studio album “Follow The Leader”. Many view the album as one of the greatest and most influential records in the history of hip-hop. Eric B. is the DJ and producer of the duo, while Rakim is the masterful lyricist and rapper. “Follow the Leader” allows Rakim to display his ability to deliver thought-provoking verses effortlessly. Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty With jazz and funk influences, the album features a ton of iconic hip-hop scratching which gave it the notorious hip-hop sound we received in its origin days. In the standout track, “Microphone Feind” Rakim flowed like a wordsmith with lines like, “With knowledge that I speak and my thought is deep / I prosper while others just fall to their feet.” The album continues to dive in political and social issues that the community has been suffering from for years. READ MORE On This Day: June 23rd, 1992 Eric B. & Rakim Released Dont Sweat The Technique! On This Day: July 13, 1971 MF Doom Was Born On This Day: July 6, 1975 50 Cent Was Born The album remains an important piece for its lyrical and production excellence. Even in today’s era, Rakim’s influence can be felt in the work of many rappers still. The duo was one of the most iconic duos of all time. Check out some of the album below: