Think about going to your first NFL football game and planning on buying a ticket to the game, getting a beer, getting a hotdog, and buying a jersey. That can't be too expensive can it? Well, experts at Japan-101 analyzed each of the 32 NFL teams to find which teams it would be the cheapest to do such thing for. Data reveals that the Houston Texans is the cheapest NFL team to support and the Las Vegas Raiders is the most expensive team to support. Check out what price you should plan to pay if you are buying an average ticket to the game, getting a beer, getting a hotdog, and buying a jersey for the top 10 cheapest NFL teams to support.