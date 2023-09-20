Source: Pgiam / Getty Top 15 Things To Do In Indianapolis, Indiana Indianapolis, also known as Indy, is the capital and most populous city of the state of Indiana. It is located in Marion County and serves as a hub for culture, sports, and history in the region. The city offers a range of attractions, including the world’s largest children’s museum, professional and college sports teams, and miles of recreational trails. With a rich heritage and a vibrant downtown area, Indianapolis provides visitors with a blend of Midwestern charm and urban excitement. Take a look at our favorite Top 15 Things To Do In Indianapolis, Indiana below! The post Top 15 Things To Do In Indianapolis, Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM. Top 15 Things To Do In Indianapolis, Indiana was originally published on wibc.com