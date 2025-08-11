Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Hip-Hop was born on August 11, 1973, at a party in the Bronx. DJ Kool Herc used two turntables to loop breaks and keep dancers moving. MCs added rhymes, and a new culture emerged. In its early years, Hip-Hop lived in block parties, parks, and community centers. Graffiti artists, breakdancers, and DJs formed the four main pillars of the culture. The music carried the energy of the streets and the voices of the people. Over the decades, Hip-Hop grew from local expression to global force. It influenced language, fashion, politics, and advertising. It shaped entire generations and created superstars who crossed into film, television, and business. Brands now use rap in commercials, and universities teach courses on it. Source: Rossa W. Cole / Getty Billboard launched its Hot Rap chart in 1989, cementing Hip-Hop’s commercial rise. Every year since, one rap track claimed the top spot. These No. 1 records capture not just sound, but moments in culture. From conscious anthems to party hits, each song reflects its year’s style, mood, and message. Some became timeless classics, others defined short-lived trends. Together, they tell the story of Hip-Hop’s journey from the Bronx to the world. Here’s every No. 1 rap song since the chart began. Best Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024 Hip-Hop’s Evolution Through Tech: A Brief History of Advancement BET Suspends Hip Hop &amp; Soul Train Awards “Indefinitely” Happy Birthday Hip-Hop: No. 1 Rap Songs by Year Since 1989 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com