(INDIANAPOLIS, IN.) – The Indiana Pacers (44-34) begin a pair of crucial home games with a 126-111 victory over a depleted Oklahoma City Thunder (52-25). Tyrese Haliburton records his 714th assist of the season, breaking Mark Jackson's single season record of 713 that was set in the 1997-1998 season.