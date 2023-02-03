Purdue University Professor Arrested on Drug & Sex Charges

(West Lafayette, IN) Sergey Macheret, a 65-year-old professor at Purdue University is facing charges of dealing and possessing meth, as well as an unlawful sexual proposition. Lafayette police received multiple reports of a man suspiciously approaching women back in December. After investigations, police found that Macheret was a possible suspect in the case.
On Wednesday, a traffic stop was made and Macheret was arrested near the intersection of North 18th and Union Streets. The arrest was made after the investigation in addition to the traffic stop. Macheret was a professor in the aerospace engineering department. Purdue police are working with Lafayette police in order to fully get a grasp on this case.
Macheret is currently out on bail.
