U.S. Expedites Tank Delivery To Ukraine

The Abrams tanks that the U.S. was going to send to Ukraine have just been expedited. The tanks will now arrive as early as fall this year. The previous date could have taken a year or longer. This news came Tuesday morning from the National Security Council. This is a day after Xi Jinping landed in Moscow to meet with Vladamir Putin about unknown affairs.
Previously, the U.S. announced that it would send modern M1-A2 battle tanks to Ukraine. However, this would require the U.S. to build new tanks or modernize old ones. It would also require Ukraninans to know how to operate them thus calling for new training. The modern M1-A2 has a new targeting system that’s more complex than the previous versions. Defense officials stated that a group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers will be completing their training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
The decision to speed up the tank process came after Ukraine planned to launch a spring offensive against Russian forces, which will require all of the weapons and advanced systems Western countries have sent.
RELATED
China’s Leader Meets With Putin For Three-Day Visit
U.S., Germany, & Others Approve To Send Tanks To Ukraine
-
Welcome To Hot 96.3!
-
Rihanna Clears Up Herpes Rumor, “It’s A F*cking Scar”
-
Megan Thee Stallion Is Set To Return To The Stage This Month In Her Hometown Of Houston
-
Diddy Wants to Be The Next Majority Owner of BET
-
Twitter Reacts To Angela Bassett’s Academy Award Snub To Jamie Lee Curtis
-
Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To “That Look” Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset