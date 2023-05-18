VIDEO: Indiana Man Shoots At Officers at Motel 6

An intense body-cam video showing a suspect opening fire on Indiana police officers at a motel is going around. According to sources, the officers were issuing a warrant when a suspect hiding under covers, opened fire on them.
Warning: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.
Madison County Sheriff’s Department was issuing a warrant to Brooke Badger and Jon Niccum at a Motel 6 located in Anderson, IN. Police went to the door and said they were “front desk”. Brooke opened the door and immediately left the room. Officers walked into the motel room, saw Jon, and confronted him.
Upon confrontation, Jon opened fire on officers. The officers fired back, left, and returned with SWAT. Upon returning, Jon was found deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Brooke Badger is still on the run and the police is asking for help to locate her.
