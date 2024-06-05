Women have been driving hip-hop forward in recent years, with artists like Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion engaging in lyrical warfare at the start of 2024. The rap game has seen rising stars like Flo Milli, Ice Spice, and others making waves with chart-topping hits and acclaimed releases. Billboard has compiled a list of the hottest female rappers based on criteria like chart success and touring achievements, with Flo Milli and JT of City Girls among the standout names. Additionally, established artists like Cardi B and Doja Cat continue to make an impact in the industry, while Megan Thee Stallion solidifies her status as a rap powerhouse with chart-topping hits and lucrative partnerships.