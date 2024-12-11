Source: Carmel Christkindlmarkt CARMEL, Ind. — A recent study has determined the most “Instagrammable Holiday Markets” in the country, and one market in the top five is in Carmel, Indiana. The popular Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been ranked as the fifth “most Instagrammable market” by FloridaRentals.com. For this, the company looked into holiday markets nationwide – specifically the number of Instagram posts with relevant hashtags for each one. If that sounds like gobbledygook, just imagine the company researching beautiful markets whose images are commonly posted online. Source: Photo Courtesy of Carmel Christkindlmarkt / Carmel Christkindlmarkt After evaluating the data, FloridaRentals.com revealed its top 30 markets. Continue reading for a full list. Taking the top spot was the Christkindlmarket Chicago, followed by the Union Square Holiday Market, the Cambria Christmas Market, and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market. As previously mentioned, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt came in fifth. Here, you and your family members can buy handcrafted goods, enjoy food and drinks, skate on The Ice at Carter Green, listen to music, and more. Get additional info here. The Top 30 Most Instagrammable Holiday Markets in America • Christkindlmarket Chicago – Illinois • Union Square Holiday Market – New York • Cambria Christmas Market – California • Columbus Circle Holiday Market – New York • Carmel Christkindlmarkt – Indiana • Downtown Holiday Market – Washington DC • Denver Christkindlmarket – Colorado • Eugene Holiday Market – Oregon • Bryant Park Holiday Market – New York • Philadelphia Christmas Village – Pennsylvania • Tomball German Fest – Texas • The Great Dickens Christmas Fair – California • Seattle Christmas Market – Washington • Buffalo Holiday Market – New York • Solvang Julefest – California • Portland Holiday Market – Oregon • Baltimore Christmas Village – Maryland • Boston Holiday Market – Massachusetts • Cincinnati Holiday Market – Ohio • Silverton Christmas Market – Oregon • Atlanta Christkindl Market – Georgia • Cherry Creek Holiday Market – Colorado • Old World Christmas Market – Wisconsin • Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem – Pennsylvania • Harvard Square Holiday Fair – Massachusetts • Texas Christkindl Market – Texas • Snowport Holiday Market – Massachusetts • Savannah Christmas Market – Georgia • Peoples Gas Holiday Market – Pennsylvania • Seaport Holiday Market – Massachusetts Source: Photo Courtesy of Carmel Christkindlmarkt / Carmel Christkindlmarkt