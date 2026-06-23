Source: Radio One \/ Radio One Ryan Mears Explains Why Second Chances Matter at Annual Community Resource Event For many Indianapolis residents, one suspended license, one past mistake, or one legal issue can become a barrier to employment, housing, and stability. That’s why Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears continues to host community-focused events that connect residents with resources designed to help them move forward. During a recent conversation with B Swift for B Swift’s Guys Guide powered by Eskenazi Health, Mears discussed the impact of the annual Second Chance Event, which drew hundreds of people seeking assistance with driver’s license reinstatement, expungements, estate planning, and other legal services. “We’re truly helping people who need it the most,” Mears said. “If we can get people housed, if we can get people working, we’re not going to see them in the criminal justice system.” More Than Just Legal Help According to Mears, many of the people attending the event are simply looking for an opportunity to move forward. Whether it’s clearing up a suspended license or removing eligible offenses from their record through expungement, the goal is to remove obstacles that prevent people from improving their quality of life. For many attendees, the assistance also brings peace of mind. “They don’t want to look over their shoulder every time they get in the car,” Mears explained. “Let’s give people that peace of mind and let’s give people that opportunity.” Building Trust Through Community One of the biggest topics discussed during the interview was the importance of community engagement. From youth basketball camps and soccer clinics to resource fairs and neighborhood partnerships, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has increased its presence throughout Indianapolis in an effort to build stronger relationships with residents. “You can’t help someone unless they trust you,” Mears said. “The best way to do that is to build relationships.” Those relationships have also helped create partnerships with local attorneys, nonprofits, educators, and community organizations that share a common goal of helping Indianapolis residents succeed. Investing in the Next Generation Mears also highlighted the office’s Youth Violence Prevention Fellows program, which helps young people learn about leadership, government, and the criminal justice system while developing skills that can positively impact their schools and neighborhoods. The program gives students opportunities to explore careers in public service while building confidence and leadership experience. “We need to build leaders,” Mears said. “If you’re hanging out with good friends and good people when you’re a young person, you’re going to make better decisions and better choices.” The prosecutor’s office has also worked with local students on podcasting, media production, and public awareness campaigns, meeting young people where they are and helping them develop real-world skills. Addressing Youth Violence When asked about concerns surrounding youth violence in Indianapolis, Mears emphasized the importance of mentorship and community involvement. “I meet so many kids who didn’t have the benefit of great parents or strong support systems,” he said. “When you’re that voice, when you’re that light in that child’s life, you have a profound impact.” He encouraged community members to step up as mentors and invest in young people, noting that positive influences can have a lasting impact on future generations. Looking Ahead As the prosecutor’s office continues to expand its outreach efforts, Mears says the focus remains on helping residents access resources, supporting young people, and strengthening partnerships throughout the city. For Indianapolis residents looking for future Second Chance events, community programs, or additional resources, Mears encourages people to stay connected through the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office website and social media channels. Because sometimes, all someone needs is an opportunity—and a second chance. RELATED: B Swifts Guys Guide Mentally Prepared RELATED: BSwift’s Guys Guide Welcomes Brother Jamaal Shabazz RELATED: Mental Health Month at the Indy 500 | Parenting & Stress