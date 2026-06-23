Source: Circle City Ciphers \/ Circle City Ciphers Circle City Cyphers – Sign Up Now! Think you have what it takes to represent Indianapolis on the mic? Submit Your Application Today HOT 100.9’s Circle City Cyphers is looking for the next generation of Indianapolis artists ready to showcase their talent, build their brand, and put the city on notice. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or an artist looking for your breakout moment, this is your chance to step into the spotlight and show Central Indiana what you’ve got. What Is Circle City Cyphers? Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 Puts Indianapolis Hip-Hop On Display (RECAP) Circle City Cyphers is HOT 100.9’s original artist showcase series featuring some of the hottest emerging talent from Indianapolis and beyond. Selected artists will perform an exclusive cypher that will be professionally recorded and distributed across HOT 100.9’s digital and social media platforms. Artists may also be selected for: • Exclusive interviews • Social media features • Editorial coverage on HOT1009.com • Future performance opportunities • Special events and community activations Who Can Apply? We’re looking for: Rappers Hip-Hop Artists Lyricists Freestylers Independent Artists Emerging Talent from Indianapolis and surrounding areas Applicants must be 18 years or older. What You’ll Need To be considered, please submit: • Artist Name • Contact Information • Social Media Links • Music Link (Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, SoundCloud, etc.) • Short Artist Bio • Recent Headshot or Performance Photo • Optional Performance Video Why Sign Up? Circle City Cyphers gives local artists an opportunity to: 🔥 Reach thousands of HOT 100.9 listeners 🔥 Gain exposure through Urban One’s digital platforms 🔥 Network with artists, DJs, media professionals, and industry leaders 🔥 Build content for your social media and artist portfolio 🔥 Represent Indianapolis culture and creativity Previous Featured Artists Our first cypher featured: • Deezy Not Nice – Deezy Not Nice Reflects On Music, Indianapolis, And Circle City Cyphers • Jay Perk – Jay Perk Talks Music, Indianapolis, And His Circle City Cyphers Experience • Jeremiah Graves – Jeremiah Graves Talks Music, Indianapolis, And What’s Next Following Circle City Cyphers Think you’re next? Submit Your Application Today Spots are limited and artists will be selected based on talent, originality, performance ability, and overall fit for the series. Complete the form below and tell us why you deserve a spot in the next Circle City Cypher. Submit Your Application Today RELATED: Circle City Cyphers Episode 1 Puts Indianapolis Hip-Hop On Display (RECAP) RELATED: HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month