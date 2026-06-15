Source: Circle City ciphers \/ Circle City Ciphers Jeremiah Graves Talks Music, Indianapolis, And What’s Next Following Circle City Cyphers Fresh off his appearance in Episode 1 of HOT 100.9’s Circle City Cyphers, Indianapolis artist Jeremiah Graves sat down with Brandon Stone for an exclusive conversation about his music journey, creative process, and the importance of representing his city. RELATED: HOT 100.9 Launches Circle City Cyphers To Spotlight Indianapolis Hip-Hop Talent During Black Music Month RELATED: 4200Kory Is Ready For Summer With New Single “FONK2K” RELATED: Indy Artist Aon Benjamin Drops EGO EP The interview followed Jeremiah’s performance alongside Deezy Not Nice and Jayperk during the inaugural Black Music Month edition of Circle City Cyphers, a new series hosted by CVBER and created to spotlight local artists making an impact in Indianapolis. While fans got to hear Jeremiah’s bars during the cipher, the conversation with Brandon Stone offered a chance to learn more about the artist behind the music. During the interview, Jeremiah reflected on his growth as an artist, the experiences that continue to shape his sound, and the motivation that keeps him creating. He also discussed the Indianapolis music scene and the opportunities available for artists looking to build their careers while staying connected to their hometown roots. Circle City Cyphers was created to give local artists a platform to showcase their talent while creating meaningful conversations around the culture, creativity, and stories driving Indianapolis music forward. Jeremiah’s appearance on both the cipher and interview highlighted exactly why that mission matters. As Indianapolis continues to produce talented artists across multiple genres, voices like Jeremiah Graves are helping tell the city’s story through music. Watch Brandon Stone’s full interview with Jeremiah Graves below and learn more about one of the artists helping shape the future of Indianapolis music. Want To Be Featured In A Future Circle City Cypher? Are you an artist, rapper, singer, producer, DJ, or creative making noise in Indianapolis? HOT 100.9 is looking for talented local artists to be featured in future editions of Circle City Cyphers. If you’re ready to showcase your talent and connect with a larger audience, we’d love to hear from you. Fill out the interest form below for a chance to be considered for an upcoming episode. INSERT INTEREST FORM Watch the full interview below and stay tuned for more Circle City Cyphers, artist spotlights, and exclusive content from HOT 100.9.