Source: Prince Williams / Getty G Herbo Announces New Album Lil Herb Ahead of Santa Slam Performance INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Chicago rapper G Herbo just dropped major news for fans. His new album, Lil Herb, is set to release on November 7, 2025 — just weeks before he hits the stage in Indy for Santa Slam 2025 on December 19. The project, named after his original rap moniker “Lil Herb,” marks a full-circle moment in his career. G Herbo first made waves in the Chicago drill scene under that name, delivering raw street storytelling that earned him national attention. Now, with Lil Herb, he’s taking it back to his roots while giving fans the polished artistry that has kept him one of the Midwest’s strongest voices in hip hop. Santa Slam 2025 in Indianapolis For Indy fans, the timing couldn’t be better. G Herbo will headline Santa Slam 2025 on December 19 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The annual holiday concert, hosted by Hot 100.9, is one of the city’s most anticipated hip hop events — and with G Herbo bringing brand-new music to the stage, his set is already shaping up to be one of the highlights of the night. Tickets On Sale 🎟️ Tickets for Santa Slam officially go on sale tomorrow. But fans don’t have to wait — presale is live today, giving you first dibs on the best seats before the general public. Don’t miss your chance to see G Herbo perform tracks from Lil Herb live in Indianapolis this December. RELATED: Santa Slam 2025 Brings Sexyy Red & Others To Gainbridge Fieldhouse